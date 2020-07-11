Bennett, Christine D.Christine D. Bennett, age 81, died peacefully on June 30, 2020 in Tequesta, Florida.She is survived by her children, daughter Tracy A.Kramm, sons D. Alan Bennett (Libby Bennett) and Donald A. Bennett (Lori Bennett) and grandchildren Courtney Brown, Chloe Bennett, Rhys Bennett, Johan Kramm and Ella Bennett.Christine was born on March 18, 1939 in Mumbles, Wales.Christine studied in London where she earned her N.N.E.B. certificate, recognized and held up as the gold standard for those working in childcare as an infant nurse.In 1962 Christine accepted a nanny position in the USA. Christine met her future husband David A. Bennett in Connecticut and they married in 1964. They settled in West Palm Beach and started raising their family.In 1968 Christine began her 38 year career at Palm Beach Day School where she worked as a Kindergarten teacher and director. Her time at PBDS was filled with wonderful students and families, fantastic colleagues, and countless memories.Christine will be remembered for her love and kindness that she shared with all.A Memorial Service, and a Celebration of her Life is planned for June 2021 in her hometown of Mumbles, Wales.