Newton, Christine
Christine Wilburn Newton, of West Palm Beach, departed her earthly life for her heavenly home Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Viewing from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, November 7 at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1220 Pioneer Rd, Mangonia Park. Service 11:00AM Friday, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 801 8th St, West Palm Beach. Arrangements entrusted to Bell & Clark Funeral Home (561) 463-4100
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019