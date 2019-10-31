Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell & Clark Funeral Home
4152 Blue Heron Blvd West
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
(561) 463-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Newton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Newton Obituary
Newton, Christine
Christine Wilburn Newton, of West Palm Beach, departed her earthly life for her heavenly home Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Viewing from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, November 7 at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1220 Pioneer Rd, Mangonia Park. Service 11:00AM Friday, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 801 8th St, West Palm Beach. Arrangements entrusted to Bell & Clark Funeral Home (561) 463-4100
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -