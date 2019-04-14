UZAL, Christopher James Chris passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019, he was 43. He was born in Baltimore, MD on September 24, 1975. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer McKenna (Robert Wilson) and by his father, Jose Uzal; sister, Francesca Asher (Andrew) and brother, Noah Uzal (Emily), niece, Gracie Asher, nephews, Collin Asher, Gray Uzal, Samuel Uzal and uncle, Bob McKenna. Chris attended St. Juliana Catholic School, Palm Beach Lakes High School, Palm Beach Community College and graduated with honors from University of Florida with a degree in Political Science. He was editor-in-chief of the Beachcomber at Palm Beach Beach Community College. He had a popular politics column in The Independent Florida Alligator, Gainesville, FL. Chris was a web designer, computer programmer, and well known for his website "Cyberista". He had a razor-sharp wit and a passion for the written word. In recent years, he spent his time mastering the ancient board game GO and scuba diving. Life was never easy for him with a progressive neuromuscular disease, but through it all he was known to be kind, loving and understanding to anyone who was lucky enough to know him. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:30AM to 3:00PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Carlin Park, Jupiter, FL at the Gumbo Limbo Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (Diveheart.org). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary