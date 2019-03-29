Resources More Obituaries for Christopher GALLO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christopher Michael GALLO

GALLO, Christopher Michael Our sweet, gentle, compassionate son and loving brother, Christopher Michael Gallo, went home to be with Jesus on March 23, 2019. He was born on February 20, 1997 in West Palm Beach, FL to Chris and Sheila Gallo. For a number of years, our son struggled with mental health issues. For those years, he rose to the challenge and blessed us with his dry sense of humor, his constant presence, his sensitive and thoughtful ways and his deep love for his parents and sister, Brittany. Christopher graduated from Santaluces High School in Lantana, FL in 2015. His dry and thought-provoking wit was displayed not only in his personal conversations but in his many creative writings as well. Christopher was a kind and gentle soul who showed his love through his devotion to his family. He helped them without hesitation. When his grandmother moved in with his family, he was the first in line to be of service to her. Christopher loved to walk in the nature preserves and on the beach near his home as they were peaceful and quiet just like him. Christopher was baptized at the tender age of 7 and rededicated his life to Christ at 16. Even at an early age, his actions were meant to lead people to Jesus. He was deeply touched by the suffering of others and made every effort to help. As a young child, Christopher organized a car wash to raise money for the children of Warm Blankets Orphanage. As a teen, he journeyed to Mexico on a mission trip to help build homes and an orphanage. Christopher has joined his grandmother, Judy Ann Gallo, and grandfather, John H. Couey in Heaven. He is survived by his parents, Chris and Sheila Gallo and his sister, Brittany Gallo (Carlos Iriban). He also leaves his grandfather, Joe Gallo (Cecile Watson); grandmother, Johnnie M. Couey; grand- mother, Faye Couey along with many loving cousins, aunts and uncles. His courageous spirit and life will be celebrated on March 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at Journey Church - Lake Worth, 6201 S. Military Trail, Lake Worth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to Journey Church Outreach to honor Christopher's compassionate and caring heart. All donations will be used to reach children in our local community. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019