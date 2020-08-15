1/1
Christopher Paul Popo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Popo, Christopher Paul
Christopher Paul Popo, age 40 of Jensen Beach, FL, and formerly of Long Branch, NJ, died from his injuries sustained from a boating accident on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Christopher was born and raised in Long Branch to Frank Popo, Sr. and Donna (Woolley) Cianflone and attended Long Branch High School. Employed by Al's Excavating, Stuart, FL, he loved his heavy equipment operations and was very proud of his work.
His children were his first thought of the day and last at night. His love for fishing was endless. Other joys in his life included hunting, water activities, outdoor activities, dirt and motor bike riding, activities were endless and he was always on the go!
Christopher had no fear and enjoyed life to the fullest. The art of his talented hands were endless, he could fix anything and do anything. His unforgettable smile and big heart was always there to lend a helping hand! He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and devoted friend.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Cianflone and her husband Thomas; his father, Frank V. Popo, Sr.; his children, Arabella and Christopher J. Popo; 2 brothers and a sister in law, Frank Popo, Jr. and his wife Beth Kemler Popo and Joseph Popo; step brother and step sister in law, Joseph and Jasmine Cianflone; his sister and brother in law, Tiffany and Kenneth Ritzel; and the joy in his life for the past 3 years - Stephanie Denney. He is also survived by many loving aunts and uncles; nieces; Samantha and Cierra Popo, Giada
Cianflone and nephews; Nicholas Popo, Jacob and Benjamin Cianflone, many dedicated friends and his former spouse, Helen Maloney.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 am at Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch, NJ, with a memorial service also to be held in Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clean Ocean Action, 49 Avenel Blvd., Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Damiano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved