Popo, Christopher Paul
Christopher Paul Popo, age 40 of Jensen Beach, FL, and formerly of Long Branch, NJ, died from his injuries sustained from a boating accident on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Christopher was born and raised in Long Branch to Frank Popo, Sr. and Donna (Woolley) Cianflone and attended Long Branch High School. Employed by Al's Excavating, Stuart, FL, he loved his heavy equipment operations and was very proud of his work.
His children were his first thought of the day and last at night. His love for fishing was endless. Other joys in his life included hunting, water activities, outdoor activities, dirt and motor bike riding, activities were endless and he was always on the go!
Christopher had no fear and enjoyed life to the fullest. The art of his talented hands were endless, he could fix anything and do anything. His unforgettable smile and big heart was always there to lend a helping hand! He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and devoted friend.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Cianflone and her husband Thomas; his father, Frank V. Popo, Sr.; his children, Arabella and Christopher J. Popo; 2 brothers and a sister in law, Frank Popo, Jr. and his wife Beth Kemler Popo and Joseph Popo; step brother and step sister in law, Joseph and Jasmine Cianflone; his sister and brother in law, Tiffany and Kenneth Ritzel; and the joy in his life for the past 3 years - Stephanie Denney. He is also survived by many loving aunts and uncles; nieces; Samantha and Cierra Popo, Giada
Cianflone and nephews; Nicholas Popo, Jacob and Benjamin Cianflone, many dedicated friends and his former spouse, Helen Maloney.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 am at Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch, NJ, with a memorial service also to be held in Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clean Ocean Action, 49 Avenel Blvd., Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
