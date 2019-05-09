Home

SIMICSAK, Christopher Christopher "Pher" Simicsak, North Palm Beach, FL, age 37, passed away April 29, 2019. Chris was born in Trenton, NJ. He is survived by his parents Linda D. Greer and Stuart Brazier and Wanda and Jerry Simicsak, Sr.; brothers Joseph S. Simicsak, Sr. and Jerry Simicsak, Jr.; Step siblings: Renee Harvey, Eric Brazier (Larissa) and Emily (Steve) Mitzel; aunts and uncles: Debora and Richard Gilvear, Jr., Karen and Donald Greer, Jr., and Brian Greer, Sr. (Tina), Joann and Jeff Simicsak, Sr.; nieces: Alexis and Sara Simicsak and nephews: Nicholas Rogers, Chase Sacks, and Joseph Simicsak, Jr., and several cousins. He is also survived by his partner Barbara "Krissy" Bailey and his fur baby Moose. A Memorial Service will be held on May 10, 2019 at 6:00PM, at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, located at 250 Center St, Jupiter, FL 33458. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christopher's memory to: A Design For Living Recovery at 720 Hansen St, West Palm Beach, FL 33405, c/o Tara Cannon (please provide email with donation for receipt). For online condolences visit (http://www.taylorandmodeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019
