Schaefer, Chuck
Chuck Schaefer, longtime Wellington resident, passed from this life to the next, entering eternal rest with Jesus where he is also reunited with his son, Steven. Chuck was born in Ft. Pierce, to Marjorie and Vincent Schaefer, who each preceded him in death. His wife of 52 years and high school sweetheart, Susan, is left to mourn his passing, along with daughter, Lauren Schaefer Henley (Jay Henley, son-in-law) and his precious granddaughters, Olivia and Kiersten.
Chuck's life, was a life well lived, and though his identity was found in Christ, he was also an accomplished businessman.
A pioneer in the western communities, Chuck established Wellington's first pharmacy, Schaefer Drugs, which is still in business today.
Chuck's Celebration of Life will be held 2:00PM Monday, February 24 at Family Church Downtown, 1101 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
A Visitation will also be held at Quattlebaum Funeral Home at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL at 10:30AM Tuesday morning, February 25.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends make a donation in Chuck's honor to The King's Academy.
"The King's Academy is a place where the Gospel is taken into the world like we are called to do." ---Chuck Schaefer.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020