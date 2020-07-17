Hansen, Claire Margaret

Claire Margaret Hansen (née LeBlanc) passed away Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was 68. Born in Newport, VT to Margaret (née St. Amand) and Bernard LeBlanc, she graduated high school early at 16 years old and attended the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing. She left Vermont to work as a Peace Corps volunteer in Honduras where she met her husband Jan Christian Hansen (d. 2015). After living in New Hampshire and London, they finally settled in South Florida in 1978, and had 2 children, Ethan and Francesca, who both survive her along with their respective spouses, Alexis and Matthieu. Recently retired from a 49-year career in obstetric nursing, she helped deliver thousands of babies in South Florida. She leaves behind 3 adored grandchildren, Charlotte, Theodore, and Daphne. She is survived by her siblings Raymond, Dennis, Francis, Lorraine, and Marie, and her beloved community of friends in South Florida. She cultivated a persistent intellectual curiosity, and never spent a day without doing the NYT crossword. Among her many interests were her garden, hosting friends, traveling, and her cat Milton. She found the beauty in the everyday. No funeral services are currently planned but you may contact her children to be notified as soon as that is possible, at RememberingCMLBH@gmail.com



