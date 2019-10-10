|
|
Miller, Claire
Claire Miller, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin and friend lost her battle fighting many illnesses surrounded by her family and friends at a local hospital near their summer home in Ocean City, MD. Claire and her husband Jack W. Miller of 60 years enjoyed their winter home in Juno Beach, FL.
Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Albert Boyer and Claire Thomlinson Boyer.
In addition to her husband John William Miller, Sr., Claire is also survived by three children Susan Bagwell, Kathy Miller and John Miller, Jr.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Claire was preceded in death by a brother Albert Boyer.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 9:30AM at Ocean View Methodist Church, 701 Ocean Dr, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Claire's memory to , Hospice of West Palm Beach and/or the Big Dog Ranch, Jupiter, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019