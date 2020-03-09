|
Clara Rosa Castellanos who was born on October 29, 1941 in Nuevitas, Cuba and resided in West Palm Beach for the past 50 years, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Clara is survived by her mother, Zoila Julia Garcia, her daughter, Isabel (Ivo) Moraguez, and her grandchildren, Michael (Elizabeth) Moraguez and Matthew Moraguez. She was predeceased by her husband, Enrique Castellanos, and her brother, Miguel Xiques. Clara was a loving, devoted, generous, and intelligent lady. She retired from The Palm Beach Post after 34 years of service. Clara enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with family. She will be dearly missed. The family received friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center at Hillcrest. On Monday, March 9, 2020, Clara was interred at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020