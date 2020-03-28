Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Clarajohn Freemond
Freemond, Clarajohn
Clarajohn Hillenbrand Freemond, 86, of Boynton Beach, FL and St. Leon, IN passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born in Batesville, IN to George Carl Hillenbrand and Margaret Moran Hillenbrand, she was the eldest of five children. She is survived by her only child, Amelia H. Wilson "Emily" and her husband, Richard H. Wilson, Jr., two beautiful granddaughters who were her absolute joy, Hadley A. Wilson and Hayes H. Wilson all of Gulf Stream, FL. Also surviving are her four sisters and one brother, Joan H. Smith and Robert C. of Indianapolis, IN and Naples, FL, Margaret H. McMurtrie of Belvedere, CA, George M. Hillenbrand II and his wife Judith Heinlein (deceased) of Boca Raton, FL and Batesville, IN, Elisabeth H. Burtschy and Lawrence R. of Charleston, SC.
Clarajohn was a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Convent School in Washington, DC. She spent her College years in St. Louis, MO, and Maryvale College where she received her BA degree.
CJ, as she was often called by family and friends, traveled the world and made many loving friends. Small but mighty, she had a witty personality that kept her family and friends on their toes, but was always the epitome of a true lady with her grace and elegance. She always said having Emily was her greatest accomplishment, who lovingly cared for her mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trustbridge Hospice Services, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33484.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, her family will be having a private Celebration of Life in compliance with the CDC restrictions.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, FL in charge of arrangements. (www.LorneandSons.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
