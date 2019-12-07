Home

Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Clarence C. Dennis

Clarence C. Dennis Obituary
Dennis, Clarence C.
Bishop Clarence C. Dennis, of West Palm Beach, FL, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2006 A. E. Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL.
Family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5:00PM to 7:30PM at Precious Cornerstone Church, 48 E. 27th Street, Riviera Beach, FL with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:30PM.
Royal Palm Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, FL, Directing
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
