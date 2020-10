Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence E Johnson

Perry Hall, MD - Clarence E Johnson 81, of Perry Hall, Maryland, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Boynton Beach Florida. Viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Keith Straghn Memorial Chapel, 26 SW. 5th Ave., Delray Beach, Florida.

Funeral Services Entrusted To: Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home, 26 S.W. 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, Florida 33444



