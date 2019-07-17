Home

Clarence William Richardson Jr.

Richardson, Jr., Clarence William
Age 86, of West Palm Beach and Las Vegas, NV, departed this life on July 1, 2019. Clarence retired from the Florida Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services (Juvenile Division), currently known as DCF in 1994 Clarence was a graduate of Liberty County Training School Class of 1949 and Fort Valley State College Class of 1954. He also earned a master's degree in Counseling from Florida Atlantic University. After graduating from Fort Valley State, he joined the U.S. Army. Left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted children, Clarence "Richie", Gregory and Anita Richardson. Memorial Service, Saturday, July 20, 11:00AM at Christ Evangelical Baptist Church, 3097 Hibiscus Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019
