Claritta Freeman

Freeman, Claritta

Claritta "Clar" Gainey Freeman was born November 12, 1933 in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Willie Gainey and the late Mamie Gainey and went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her older sister and only sibling Virginia Gainey Walker.

Clar was raised in the Pleasant City area of West Palm Beach and was in the first class to graduate from Roosevelt High School. She attended Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University and after graduating, taught at Washington Elementary School in Riviera Beach for 30 years. She later taught at Kilmer Joyce Elementary School in Trenton, NJ for five years. After living in Trenton, Clar returned to West Palm Beach for her retirement.

Clar loved entertaining and feeding her family and friends. Her home was the gathering place of many events for family and friends. Clar started the first Girl Scout troop in Riviera Beach.

Clar was a faithful member of St. Paul AME Church. She started a Bible study group in her home until it was interrupted by the quarantine this year.

Clar is lovingly remembered by her niece Linda Walker Sampson, cousins John Carroll Williams (Pauline) and Bryan Williams, Erwin Thomas (Avis), Vincent Thomas, Corine Stewart, Andrei Stewart and "acquired" children Joseph Hamilton, Teskeyzha Hamilton, Cynthia Robinson and Gloria Koon, plus a host of other relatives, friends, and former students.

The visitation will be held on Friday, September 18 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at St. Paul AME Church, West Palm Beach. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 2:00PM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, West Palm Beach.

