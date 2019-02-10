DALACK, Claudette F. Our beautiful Claudette passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. She was born January 6, 1944 in Charlotte, South Carolina to Evelyn and Joseph Francis. Claudette was always a beautiful spirit, artistically gifted and a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, and a true friend. Claudette graduated from Winthrop College in Rock Hill, SC and furthered her education at Parsons School of Design in New York. She was honored to attend the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris, France. Upon her return to the United States she met the love of her life, Basil Dalack and married him in 1969. Their love was blessed when she became the mother of her son, John Dalack. She will live on though her artwork showcased in the homes and business of her admirers around the country; as well as through the artwork of her devoted students. Claudette was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn and Joseph Francis, her aunt Laura Najar, and her brother-in-law, John Dalack in New York. She is survived by her husband Basil, her son John, her brother Raymond Francis (Maria), nephew Joseph Francis, nieces Babette, Christina, Caroline:, and her cousin Cheryl Azouri Long. A Mass will be held at Mother of the Light Maronite Catholic Church on February 17, 2017 at 11:00AM; with a special tribute to Claudette. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at the Fellowship Hall at 12 Noon. The church is located at 46 Willow Rd, Tequesta, FL 33469. phone (561) 427-1331. Graveside services will be at 2:00PM at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Rd, Tequesta, FL 33469. Flowers or donations can be made to the Church in her memory. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary