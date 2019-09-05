Home

Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center
745 US Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Knowles, Claudia Lee
Claudia Lee Knowles, 74, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away on August 25, 2019. Lee is survived by her husband Garnett, her son Darrel Donatto and his wife Marie, stepson Robert Knowles, stepdaughter Elaine Kuespert and her husband James, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous other close members of the Knowles family. She was preceded in death by her father Dewey and mother Nancy, and her grandson Daniel.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4:00PM at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home located at 754 US-1, North Palm Beach.
Please visit Howard-Quattlebaum.com for further information and to leave a personal condolence.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
