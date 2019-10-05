|
|
Crawford, Cleo
Cleo Beligni Crawford, 92, longtime resident of Singer Island, FL passed away on September 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Albert W. Crawford. Cleo graduated from Ursuline High School and St. Elizabeth Nursing School in Youngstown, OH. She enjoyed volunteering at Hospice Resales and ushering at Eissey Theater for several years. She is survived by her four loving children David Crawford, Mary Kay Ashley (Andy), Lisa Roswell (Ron) and Lori Crawford, her four adoring grandchildren Claire Ashley Dellecker (Jack) and Kyle Ashley, Lauren and Aria Roswell, her great-granddaughter Amelia Whitman Dellecker. Private family services will be held. Cleo will be laid to rest beside her husband at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019