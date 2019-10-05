Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center
745 US Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleo Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleo Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleo Crawford Obituary
Crawford, Cleo
Cleo Beligni Crawford, 92, longtime resident of Singer Island, FL passed away on September 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Albert W. Crawford. Cleo graduated from Ursuline High School and St. Elizabeth Nursing School in Youngstown, OH. She enjoyed volunteering at Hospice Resales and ushering at Eissey Theater for several years. She is survived by her four loving children David Crawford, Mary Kay Ashley (Andy), Lisa Roswell (Ron) and Lori Crawford, her four adoring grandchildren Claire Ashley Dellecker (Jack) and Kyle Ashley, Lauren and Aria Roswell, her great-granddaughter Amelia Whitman Dellecker. Private family services will be held. Cleo will be laid to rest beside her husband at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now