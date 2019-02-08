|
|
LOCKHART, Clifford Daniel Clifford Daniel Lockhart, age 59, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away February 6, 2019. He was a 1977 graduate of John I. Leonard. He was also a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Clifford is survived by brothers and sisters: Joe (Carolyn) Lockhart of Royal Palm Beach, FL; Joyce Lockhart Glover of Lake Worth, FL, Linda Lockhart of Lake Worth, FL, Leonard (John) Lockhart of Lake Worth, FL, Dorane (Charles) Jones of Stuart, FL, Katrina Lockhart of Boynton Beach, FL, Johnny (Mindi) Lockhart of Palm Springs, FL; nephews and nieces: Theo III, Anthony, Joey, Will, Kenny, Tia, Jonathan Jr., Markus, Brittany, Theo, Mya, Emmy, Tay, GeGe, RD and Giovanni. Clifford was preceded in death by parents, Airis Roker Lockhart and William Osborne Lockhart; brothers, Willie Jr. and Cardell. Friends may visit from 12:00PM to 1:00PM, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Funeral services will begin at 1:00PM and interment will follow at Lake Worth Memory Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 8, 2019