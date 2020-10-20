1/1
Clifford Henry Franks Sr.
Clifford Henry Franks, Sr.
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with his family by his side, the Lord called Clifford Henry Franks, Sr. home. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Alice (Wallace) Franks and his 12 siblings.
Clifford was born in West Palm Beach, FL on March 26, 1933. He earned and received numerous sports and academic scholarships. He attended Florida A&M College (now known as Florida A&M University). Due to his impressive athletic abilities, Clifford received several nicknames, including Captain Marvel. Later, he transferred to St. Francis University in Loretto, PA, and was then drafted into the military where he proudly served his country in the Korean War (Signal Corps).
Family was the pivotal essence of Clifford's life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to his large family. Clifford will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love.
Clifford left a permanent mark etched on hearts of many and will be sorely missed by his wife and best friend Frances S. Franks (whom he lovingly called Suga Momma) and his 13 children Claudia Cyrus (Larry), Teresa Franks, Cynthia Franks, Clifford Franks, Jr. (Barbara), Sidney Franks, Ret. First Sgt. Todd Franks, Sr. (Nichola), Tara Franks, Angela Walker, Ret. Army Sgt. First Class Andre' Walker Franks, Aladia Franks, Alicia F. Parrish (Alvin), Alexia Goods, Anton Franks (Riunite), and adopted son John L. Williams. He will also be remembered by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
The family would like to thank his team of health care professionals, social worker Rosalyn Reid and special family friends Easter Bell and Ester Jenkins.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
Visitation is scheduled on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. The Celebration of Life service will be held on October 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL.
A private committal service will be held on October 27, 2020 at 10:00AM at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
5618488659
