PATTERSON, Sr., Clifton Lloyd (1943-2019) Clifton (Daniel) Lloyd Patterson Sr., age 75, of West Palm Beach, FL, entered eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Medicana Nursing Home following a prolonged illness. Daniel, as he was affectionally known, was born on December 25, 1943 in Duanvale, Trelawny, Jamaica, W.I. to the late Cyril and Gertrude Patterson. While in Jamaica, Daniel worked as a Supervisor for Matalon Homes Developer for over 30 years where he had the opportunity to work and travel throughout the Caribbean extensively. Daniel emigrated to the United States in 1990 uniting with family and friends in the Stamford, CT area. However, in 1991 he moved to West Palm Beach, FL where he spent the remainder of his years. Daniel is survived by his daughters: Michelle Russell of Milford, CT, and Karen Patterson Robinson of Stamford, CT; son: Clifton Patterson, Jr.; brothers: Egbert Delisser, Warren Patterson, and Dedon Patterson; sister: Vevenine Richards; five grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lillette Livingston née Patterson, and Pearline McDonald née Patterson. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at Suncoast Church of Christ on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 5561 Hypoluxo Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463 for a visitation service at 10:30AM followed by the funeral ceremony promptly at 11:00AM. A private burial will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach, FL. The family is grateful to those who wish to leave an expression of sympathy for the family online, and ask that they contact Lakeside Funeral Home of Royal Palm Beach, FL 11347 Okeechobee Blvd 33411 561.557.4739. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit: www.lakesidefuneralcare.com