Bates, Jr., Clinton Franklin
Clinton Franklin Bates, Jr., born March 3, 1940 in Selma, AL, passed May 5, 2020 after an extended hospital stay.
Graduated from Vero Beach High School he relocated to this area. He had been a volunteer Fireman, Medics Ambulance driver for Inner City of Lake Park, FL and served as a Police Officer in Riviera Beach, FL for several years. Clinton worked for Winn-Dixie as a Store Manager, Produce Specialist, Supervisor, District Manager, Store Auditor then, Manager of the Return Center at which time he retired after 40 years of service. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, gardening, cooking and enjoyed barbecuing.
Preceded in death by this wife of 41 years Joyce Annette Bates. Survived by his sister Norma Bates, two sons and their wives Scott and Tina, Kevin and Nicole and four grandchildren, Caiden, Dillon, Savannah and Cole. Also numerous relatives in Alabama, Melbourne and Vero Beach, FL. He will truly be missed by his friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Cancer Society
or the Humane Society.