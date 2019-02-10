Clint "Hank" Bostick, 88, born August 1, 1930 in Detroit, MI went Home to be with our Lord on February 3, 2019, suffering from heart failure after surviving esophageal cancer in 2018. He was the second son born to Rudolph and Gladys Bostick. Survived by one sister, Darlene Wills, New Jersey; four loving children: Krista (Lee) Campbell, Florida, Becky (Michael) Harris, Kansas, Matthew (Jill) Bostick, Kansas, and Amy (Richard) Kepler, Alabama, five grandchildren of which the oldest is deceased; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many loving nieces and nephews. One infant brother, Harold Bostick and three of his sisters preceded him in death: Glendaline Woods, Alice Holder, and Barbara Downey. Clint not only was an All-City track star at Mackenzie High School in Detroit, he sang in the Boys Ensemble, Glee Club, and mixed chorus where he met the love of his life, Bobbie Jean Gambrall, married 64 years before her passing in 2016. His entertainment and singing career blossomed from the high school stage to radio and television, singing baritone with the Spellbinders at WJR in Detroit and in New York City as backup singers for Judy Garland, Nat "King" Cole, Perry Como, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, and Patti Page (Spellbinders were known as the "Page Five Singers" on Patti's show). The Spellbinders (1951-57) were part of the USO troupe sent to entertain the troops in Korea and Japan in 1954. He served with U.S. Postal Service delivering the mail from 1959 in Michigan to retiring in 1989 to Florida, moving to Kansas in 2004. He joined SPEBSQSA, AKA Barbershop Harmony Society, singing baritone with The Auto Towners the Barbershop Harmony Society's 1966 International Quartet Champion. Clint welcomed anyone and everyone to sing a tag with him on his back porch. It did not matter if you were his first born or the mailman, you were HIS favorite. He will be missed deeply! To all of us in his world, he will always be the favorite loving Dad, Grampa, Poppy, Brother, proud Uncle, Musician, true devoted Friend, and kind welcoming Neighbor. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Central United Methodist Church, 1501 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044 on February 13th at 6:00PM. Light refreshments, reminiscing and singing in Fellowship Hall following the service. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary