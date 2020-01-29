|
Banks, Sr., Clotee
Clotee Banks, Sr., was affectionately called "Banks" by his family and friends. Clotee Banks, Sr. was born February 26, 1941 in Tifton, GA. He was the son of Ruby Mathias and William Fudge. He had seven siblings.
Banks had a passion for racing cars, playing golf with his best friend Jerry Siedlai, baseball and listening to jazz music. Banks attended and graduated from Dobbins Vocational Center in Philadelphia, PA where he earned his Physical Therapy certification. He worked at Smyrna Children Hospital until he moved to Florida, where he was the owner of several retail businesses and worked as a supervisor in the construction field. Banks was a member of Masonic North Rivera Lodge, No. 3, Knights of Pythias.
He also worked with his wife on several TV projects such as the Teen Talk Show "Future Generation".
He read his bible every night and had an intimate relationship with God. He had given his life to Christ at a young age and was a member of Christ fellowship.
Clotee is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Dr. Emma Banks and their sons, Clotee (Tracy) Banks, Jr., Andre Banks; daughters, Monica Banks, Kimberley (Scott) Bavegehims, Angel Marie Banks, and Goddaughter Fadley Charles. Six grandchildren: Maya Banks, Titiana King, Laya and Logan Bavegehims, Mathew Banks, and Adrianna Banks. He is also survived by his brothers, John Edward Fudge of Philadelphia, PA, David Fudge of Philadelphia, PA, Renard Alim Fudge of Orlando, FL, sister Josie Ginwright of Tifton, GA, Godsister Bette Reeves of Orlando, FL, sisters-in-law Dr. Susan Jenkins, M.D. of Bowie, MD, Bessie Adams of Miami, FL, and Clara Jenkins of Bowie, MD. Stepbrothers and sisters: Franklin "Frank"(Lois) Reddick, Leola "Peaches" (Eric) McCloud, Lillian "Ette" (Revered Bethel) Ransom, Herbert Reddick, Reverend Charles Reddick, Lucile Webster, Jerry (Towana) Reddick, Geraldine "Gerri" (Reverend Dr. Samuel) Maxwell, Joseph "Chuck"(Tonya) Reddick, Reverend Toney (Paula) Graham. He was predeceased by his daughter Octavia E. Banks, sister Wylenne Fudge and brothers William Fudge, Jr. and Larry Fudge. He was loved by his stepmothers Artensie Jenkins and Julia Reddick-Jenkins and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
Viewing: Friday, January, 31, 2020, 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Shuler's Memorial Chapel, 5301 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. Funeral Service Saturday, February, 1, 2020, 11:00AM, Christ Fellowship Church, 5312, Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Funeral Services entrusted to Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020