Clyde Dickens, Jr.Clyde Dickens, Jr., "Bone", of West Palm Beach, passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 96. Clyde was a native of West Palm Beach, FL. He graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1944 and the University of Florida in 1948 where he earned a degree in engineering. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He served in the US Army from 1948 to 1951, serving in Korea.He is survived by his five children, Dawn Sanderson of Huntersville, NC, Donald (Patti) Dickens of Ormond Beach, FL, Ellen Zarach of Acworth, GA, Charlene Dickens of West Palm Beach and Thomas (Holly) Dickens of Palm Beach Gardens, nine grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn, in 2002 and brother, William I. Dickens in 2017.He is a 32nd Degree Mason, Past Master of Harmonia Lodge #138, member of Miami Priory No. 10 KYCH and Palm Beach York Rite Bodies, Past Patron of Palm Beach Chapter #41, Order of the Eastern Star.The family will receive friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach. Graveside Services and Military Honors will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park immediately following.