ALDERMAN SR., Clyde Emanuel Alderman, Clyde passed away peacefully February 4, 2019. The son of Willie and Pearlie V. Alderman was born in Highlands County November 10, 1929. Mr. Alderman accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, was baptized and joined the Baptist Church in Okeechobee, FL. He was among the first to organize a Scholarship program at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for students attending college. He was also a coach for the softball team at the church. Mr. Alderman graduated from Douglas Brown High School in Okeechobee, FL and received his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts Education from Florida A&M University and his Master's Degree from Western State University, Gunnison, CO., in Administration and Supervision. Mr. Alderman taught Industrial Arts many years in Palm Beach County and was the first black Dean of Students to be assigned to Lake Worth High School. He ended his career of thirty years as an Assistant Principal at Lake Worth High School, Lake Worth, FL and Roosevelt Middle School, West Palm Beach, FL. Mr. Alderman was a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and was inducted into membership in 1967, and became editor in 1968 for the Fraternity's Magazine the Sphinx. Mr. Alderman leaves to cherish the memories of his life, a devoted wife Dr. Elizabeth W. Alderman of Riviera Beach, FL., one daughter Vicki A. Alderman, Germany, two sons Dr. Clyde E. Alderman, Jr. (Carry), Fort Benning, GA and Rodney M. Alderman, Boston, MA; five grandchildren: Latisha Alderman, Atlanta, GA, Clyde E. Alderman, III (Phylea), Tallahassee, FL, Damian Alderman, Gainesville, FL, KaTia Alderman, NY and Azsa Alderman-Robinson, Atlanta, GA; one great-grandson LaTolan Barrington, Atlanta, GA, one brother Fred Alderman (Barbara) Orlando, FL, sisters Eva Henderson (Charlie), Okeechobee, FL, Barbara Jean Alderman, Orlando, FL, one sister-in-law Willard Ward (Charlie), Thomasville, GA, and one brother-in-law George Watson (Geraldine), Bartow, FL. He also leaves a host of nieces and nephews and many sorrowing friends. A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 28, 2019