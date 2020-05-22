Fergus, Colin

Colin Fergus passed away on May 5, 2020, at his home in Palm Beach. He was born in Tyneside, England on April 17, 1951 and resided in New York City and Palm Beach, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 42 years, Jean Marie Hardacre-Fergus and his brother, Rev. David Fergus (Kathy), sister-in-law Cynthia Duffy and nieces, Mary, Caitlin, Elizabeth and Joanne.

Colin was a graduate with a Masters Degree from the Medieval History Department of St. Andrews University, Scotland. He was co-founder with his wife of Fergus Partnership Consulting, a leading executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of partners for major international law firm.

Colin loved music. Both he and Jean had for years been Patrons of the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, American Ballet Theater and Young Concert Artists, on whose Board Jean sat. He also was a member of the Vestry for eight years at his church on Fifth Avenue and served on various committees. He was an active volunteer and helped run his church's soup kitchen for 20 years.

Before coming to the States, Colin lived in London and Hong Kong. He became a US citizen after 9/11 and loved this country and England. Colin was a great traveling companion and it help that he spoke several languages including German, Italian, French and Spanish. However, whenever he spoke Chinese he was met with giggles of laughter. It was said that he spoke Chinese with an English accent.

Colin was very spiritual and once said that he did not fear dying because he was in a state of grace. He was a member of Episcopalian Churches in New York City and Palm Beach and was a generous contributor both in terms of time and money. His many friends have expressed their condolences and highlighted his phenomenal historical knowledge, his unflagging optimism, his generous friendship, hospitality and integrity. He was community oriented and served on the Board of his condo in Palm Beach.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a future time.



