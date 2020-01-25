Home

Conrad Bernard Schaefer


1970 - 2020
Conrad Bernard Schaefer Obituary
Schaefer, Conrad Bernard
Conrad Bernard Schaefer "CB", 50, was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on January 1, 1970 and passed away on January 17, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. Conrad loved nature, art, photography, his family and our Lord. Conrad is predeceased by his father, Conrad W. Schaefer. He will be greatly missed by his surviving mother, Gretchen Schaefer, sister, Erika Schaefer Sousa, brother in law, John, nephew, Bennett and nieces, Gretchen and Whitney Sousa. A private family service will be held in CB's honor. In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to your favorite Animal Rescue Center.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
