Haas, Constance

Constance Haas, age 88, of Jupiter, departed this life on May 8, 2020 at the Jupiter Medical Center following an extended illness. Connie is survived by daughter Laurie Haas Caudle of Jupiter and sons Wesley (Keely) Haas of Ohio, Alan "Chris" (Dawn) Haas of Tallahassee, and William "Andy" Haas of Jupiter. Predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Haas in 1990, and her parents George and Doris Votaw.

Connie was very active in the Episcopal Church, serving in the Order of the Daughters of the King (Past President of the Diocese of Southeast Florida) as well as the Episcopal Cursillo Movement, The Labyrinth Society, and as a Lay Reader and a Lay Eucharist Visitor. Through various times in her life she was a communicant at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the Church of the Holy Spirit (where she raised her children), and currently The Church of the Good Shepherd in Tequesta.

No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions in Connie's name may be made to The Order of the Daughters of the King, 400 Seabrook Road, Tequesta, FL 33469.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store