Peterson, Constance Lynn Wagnon
11-13-1936 ~ 7- 3-2019
Constance Lynn Wagnon (Avant) Peterson, age 82, formerly of Boone, NC passed away the morning of July 3, 2019 in Lakewood, CO where she had recently moved to be close to her daughter and her family after living in Boone for 43 years.
Lynn spent her childhood in West Palm Beach, Florida. She graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1954. She then attended Palm Beach Junior College;, later transferring to and graduating from the University of Florida, Gainesville.
A Celebration of Life followed by Interment will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1:00PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Horan & McConaty Funeral Home in Colorado is serving the Family of Mrs Peterson. For complete obituary please see: https://horancares.com/obits/lynn-wagnon-peterson
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019