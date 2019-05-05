WILSON, Consuelo Diane Consuelo Diane Wenger Wilson died April 26, 2019 at her home in North Palm Beach, FL surrounded by family. She was the devoted wife, for 57 years, of Charles Louis Wilson, Jr. who pre-deceased her in 2007 and the loving mother to their three daughters: Camille Carolyn Broadbent (Bill), Consuelo Diane Pierrepont (Seth), Caprice Wenger Baun (Mark) and a son, Charles Louis Wilson III (Kerry). Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Born in Chicago, IL on October 24, 1924 she moved to Detroit, MI in 1930 with her parents- Henry Edmond Wenger and Consuelo Penn Slaughter Wenger and brother Henry Penn Wenger, all who pre-deceased her. Her father was the founder of the Aurora Gasoline Company. She attended Miss Newman's School and the Kingswood School Cranbrook, graduating from The Wheeler School in Providence, RI. During World War II she attended Mount Vernon College, Finch College and graduated from the Art School at the University of Michigan. Like her mother and grandmother, she was a member of the Christian Science Church. Diane served as a volunteer nurse at Detroit's Harper Hospital. She loved to fly, earning her wings in a Piper Cub out of Hartung Airport. She was an accomplished silversmith and for several years worked as a fashion model for the J. L. Hudson's Company. She married Chuck Wilson, her grade school sweetheart in 1950 and they made a wonderful life for their family in Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills and Harbor Springs, MI. Mrs. Wilson was an active supporter of many organizations over the years including the Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Opera, Cranbrook Schools, Detroit Horse Show and the Birmingham Community House; she was a member of the Colonial Dames of America, Michigan Chapter. Diane's primary focus in life was her family. She was engaged in the lives of each member of her family and proud of her Swiss and colonial Maryland heritage. She loved playing tennis with friends and only recently put away her golf clubs. Funeral Services were held privately. Entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to The Cranbrook Institute of Science, 39221 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304. Sign guestbook and share memories at (AJDesmond.com) A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500 Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019