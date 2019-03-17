Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center
6411 Parker Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 833-4061
For more information about
Cora HALLONQUIST
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora HALLONQUIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora K. HALLONQUIST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cora K. HALLONQUIST Obituary
HALLONQUIST, Cora K. March 10, 1916 - March 13, 2019 Cora, age 103, has been a resident of Palm Beach County since 1945. She retired from Jacobson's Department Store in 1996. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, sister and loyal to friends and family. Cora was predeceased by husband "Red" in 1985. She is survived by her son Craig, daughter-in-law Deneen, and grandson James, as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held 10:30AM Monday, March 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park by Quattlebaum Funeral Center, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now