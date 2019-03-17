|
HALLONQUIST, Cora K. March 10, 1916 - March 13, 2019 Cora, age 103, has been a resident of Palm Beach County since 1945. She retired from Jacobson's Department Store in 1996. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, sister and loyal to friends and family. Cora was predeceased by husband "Red" in 1985. She is survived by her son Craig, daughter-in-law Deneen, and grandson James, as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held 10:30AM Monday, March 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park by Quattlebaum Funeral Center, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019