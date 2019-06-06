|
JENKINS, Corine Corine Jenkins, 83, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on June 3, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday June 7, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1915 Spruce Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30PM at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1915 Spruce Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019