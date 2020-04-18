|
Fry, Cornelia
Cornelia "Connie" Ahern Fry, 89, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Reading, PA, died peacefully at the Lourdes- Noreen McKeen Residence on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
The daughter of Frank G. Ahern and Frances (McWeeney) Ahern, Connie was born on December 14, 1930 in Westerly, RI.
She attended Mount St. Agnes School (Hamilton, Bermuda), Dana Hall School, Ethel Walker School, and was a graduate of Pine Manor College.
Prior to moving to Florida in the early 2000's, Connie spent many happy years raising a family in Wyomissing, PA, surrounded by a wonderfully warm and engaging group of friends. Childhood visits to her father's textile mills instilled a lifelong love of fine fabrics. This, along with her love of antiques and fine art, led her to co-found the Windrush Design decorating firm in Reading, PA. Connie loved collaborating with friends and clients to create spaces filled with beauty and substance.
An avid traveler throughout her life, Connie loved nothing more than planning a good trip or cruise with her family and friends. Connie was known as a passionate crossword enthusiast and skilled bridge player. A voracious reader, keen golfer and consummate hostess, Connie was happiest when surrounded by those she loved. She will forever be remembered for her fiercely independent spirit, quick wit, warm sense of humor and adventurous nature.
Connie leaves behind her daughters, Olivia Fry Weeks (William) of Wellington, FL and Southport, CT; Andrea Fry Blake (Richard) of Washington, DC; Margaret Fry Paskal (Randy) of Los Angeles, CA and a son Samuel Fry of Macungie, PA.
In addition, she leaves behind eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is planned in the near future in Watch Hill, RI.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020