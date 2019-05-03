Resources More Obituaries for Craig MELBY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Craig Anthony MELBY

Obituary Condolences Flowers MELBY, Craig Anthony November 24, 1955 April 30, 2019 Craig was born in Providence, RI on November 24, 1955 and moved to St. Petersburg, FL shortly thereafter. He graduated from Lakewood High School and then went onto the University of Florida where he graduated with a B.A. in Business in 1978. He was preceded in death this past January by his father Dr. Robert Melby and is survived by his mother Charlotte Melby, his wife Nicola Trevethan Boone Melby, his daughters Leah Melby Clinton (spouse Doug), Tara Melby Waglow (spouse Sean) and Victoria Leta Melby, along with two god children Yaaqoa A. Ivey and Makiyah L. Duckett, his siblings Rob Melby (spouse Jane) and Rob's surviving children Rob and Samantha, Linda Melby Nease and Linda's children Hannah and Hogan and Carolyn Melby Holman (spouse Scott) and Carolyn's children Wright, Charlotte and Mary Scott. Since graduating UF, Craig spent his professional life licensed in Florida and North and South Carolina, specializing in commercial real estate and leasing in particular. He earned both the CCIM and SIOR designations over the course of his lengthy career and authored "Leasing Smart" and "Site Rite" the former being used by the University of Florida in their masters of real estate program. Over the past decade he enjoyed a bi-state lifestyle living both in Stuart, FL and in Brevard, NC. Craig loved his life in both states but at heart was a mountain man. He was happiest walking from his downtown Brevard home to hang out at the Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings or tinkering and creating at the environmentally sensitive MelbyMonte Lodge that Craig designed and had built on property that abuts the Nantahala National Forest in Highlands, NC. Craig built the lodge with an intention of creating a space for families and friends to hike, play games, and share meals around the large kitchen and dining area which comfortably seats 20 plus people. He later cleared some land and built a large campfire area that was christened early on with a roaring blaze built by the Page Family to start what would become a tradition to end a good evening with wine and stories out by the campfire. Craig loved reading the notes left behind by Lodge guests sharing the stories of their stay. It was for him an affirmation of a dream fulfilled and a job well done and over the years Craig regularly donated use of the lodge for charitable fundraising events providing revenue for organizations and causes he believed in through the use of the property he loved. Craig died after an epic one-year battle with Non Hodgkins lymphoma that left him paralyzed from the waist down and in considerable pain and discomfort. Although the cancer devastated his body, it failed to douse his greatest gifts: his ability to listen; his ability to love and his optimism and joy for a better day and better way. To the very end, Craig searched for ways he could contribute and improve life's circumstances. His presence will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. A Funeral Service officiated by the Reverend Jude Campbell will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Unity of Stuart located at 211 SE Central Parkway, Stuart, FL at 12:00PM. Family, friends and colleagues are invited to celebrate Craig's life at Stuart Corinthian Yacht Club located at 4725 SE Capstan Avenue, Stuart, FL from 1:30PM to 4:00PM. Those who wish to honor his memory with a gift are encouraged to help clean up the Treasure Coast waterways with a gift to "Rivers Coalition", PO Box 2627, Stuart, FL 34995 and/or keep our national forests healthy and clean with a gift to "Pisgah Group Sierra Club", c/o Amye McCallie, Treasurer, P.O. Box 715, Cedar Mountain, NC 28718. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.