BLEIL, Craig Brandon Craig Brandon Bleil born April 1, 1981 passed away suddenly on February 16, 2019. Craig is survived by his father, Larry Bleil of Key West, Florida and his mother, Jeanne Mattino of Jupiter, Florida, along with sisters & brothers, Tami Bleil, Ashley Bleil, Tyler Bleil, Grace Bleil, Faith Bleil, Maximilian Bleil and nieces and nephews, Trent Brower Camryn Brower, Jordyn Hartigan and Landon Ocasio. A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced on Facebook as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 21, 2019
