Hindmon, Craig Edward

Craig Edward Hindmon was born on February 11, 1971 in Jonesboro, GA to Marvene and Frank Hindmon. He entered eternal life on April 27, 2019 at the age of 48.

Craig lived most of his life in Jupiter, FL where he was in the Class of 1989 at Jupiter High School. He went on to a successful career in Sales for an impact window manufacturer, using his charismatic personality and hard working nature to rise up within his profession. However, his most important "job" was being a dedicated father to his 11-year-old son Caden, the light of his life.

Craig's spirit is carried on by those who loved him: his wife and soulmate Marcia Hindmon, who gave him pure happiness when they were united in marriage on March 16, 2019; his son Caden Hindmon, who showed him what is truly important in life; his mother Marvene Schrapper, who raised him to be the remarkable man that he was; his twin brother Cary Hindmon, with whom he shared an unbreakable bond; and his sister Trina Hindmon, who he always looked up to. Craig will also be missed by his stepbrother John Schrapper Jr., Caden's mom Shannon (Matthew) Phillips, Brandon Little, Sensei "Prof" Rick Richards, and the many, many dear friends and extended family that his heart touched over the years. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Hindmon and his stepfather John Schrapper. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 20 to June 21, 2019