More Obituaries for Craig Golladay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Scott Golladay

Craig Scott Golladay Obituary
Golladay, Craig Scott
Craig Scott Golladay, age 29, currently living in Chipley, FL, passed December 31, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. He was a graduate of Jupiter High School and was in the construction/painting trade.
Survived by his father, Robert Lee Golladay, brother Bobby Golladay, sister, Hailey McConville, brother, Sean McConville. Preceded in death by his mother, Chermaine McConville.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00AM at JupiterFIRST Church, 1475 Indian Creek Pkwy, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
