Golladay, Craig Scott
Craig Scott Golladay, age 29, currently living in Chipley, FL, passed December 31, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. He was a graduate of Jupiter High School and was in the construction/painting trade.
Survived by his father, Robert Lee Golladay, brother Bobby Golladay, sister, Hailey McConville, brother, Sean McConville. Preceded in death by his mother, Chermaine McConville.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00AM at JupiterFIRST Church, 1475 Indian Creek Pkwy, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020