Weaver, Curtis & Nanie
Nanie, age 89, passed away on June 25, 2020 and Curtis, age 92 passed away on June 30, 2020 on their 64th wedding anniversary. They were both lifelong residents of Boynton Beach.
Curtis and Nanie are survived by their sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis, Jr. and Diane and David and Eileen; grandchildren, Josh and Brittany, Chelsea and Thomas, Leslie and Nate, Lauren and Cabe and great-grandchildren, Ford and Garland and Jaxon and Deacon; Nanie's siblings, Fain Weems, Anne Michael, Dudley and Barbara Weems, Meg Weems and Curtis' sister, Marion Alice Clark and many other loving family members.
Friends will be received at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, July 10, 2020. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held. The Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at their lifetime church, First United Methodist Church of Boynton Beach.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com
).