Heaberlin, Curtis Emerson
"Curt" Emerson Heaberlin, 64, of Boynton Beach, formerly of Rochester, MN, passed suddenly on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Curt was the eldest and only son of John and Marge Heaberlin, born July 15, 1955 in Owatonna, MN. The family moved to Rochester shortly afterwards where his parents operated an Electronics Associates store on their property on South Broadway. As a boy Curt spent many happy days playing baseball in the nearby field, jumping off the sandstone ledges in the quarry behind Golden Hill Elementary, riding horses, and teasing his three younger sisters. He was a member of the Boy Scouts for many years and worked as a lifeguard at the YMCA as a teen. During those years, Curt could often be seen riding his unicycle down South Broadway to the YMCA near Soldier's Field.
After graduating from Mayo High School in 1973, Curt joined the US Navy as a mechanic in the Seabees. After his service he returned to Rochester where he helped his father run Builder Service Company for several years. Longing for a warmer climate he moved to Florida in the early 1980's, returning to Minnesota in the winter only when he could not avoid it. Over the years in Florida, Curt worked mainly in construction operating heavy equipment.
Curt was a well-loved figure in the Delray Beach and Boynton Beach area. Known for his easy going nature, sense of humor, and open-hearted generosity, Curt gave freely of his time, as a member of Elks club and to any friend or neighbor in need. He survived a bout with throat cancer in 2007 with his usual good spirits and the help and support of his many friends. He enjoyed cooking and, in his younger years, scuba diving off the Florida coast. If a man's wealth would be counted by the number of friends he has made and kept over the years then Curt was truly rich beyond measure.
He is survived by his fiancée, Debbie Golis, Boynton Beach; aunt, Mary Ann Lyon Hinckley; three sisters: Sharon (Daniel) Waranius of Pasadena, MD, Toni (Tony) Aipperspach of Rochester, MN, and Linda Heaberlin of Plainview, MN; nephews and nieces: Matthew Waranius, Joseph Waranius, Kylie Aipperspach, Vui Aipperspach, Joshua Schwartz, Zach Waranius, Jenni Baker, Cherise Dale, John Aipperspach, and Chance Schwartz; many cousins and even more friends across the country. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Heaberlin.
There will be a Celebration of Life event held for Curt on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00PM to 4:00PM at the Plainview American Legion Post, 215 3rd St SW, Plainview, MN 55964 and another at the Elks in Delray Beach, FL later in March.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, (www.LorneandSons.com) Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020