Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Curtis Harmon, age 83, of Wellington, FL, passed away on February 26, 2020. Curtis was born in Chattanooga, TN on May 22, 1936. Curtis is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia C. Harmon; his children, Mel Harmon, Terri (Sam) Alavi and Robert (Julie) North. He will also be lovingly remembered by his granddaughter, Samantha North as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private cremation services are under the care of Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
