Curtis Stewart Adair
Adair, Curtis Stewart
Curtis Stewart Adair born April 21, 1931 passed away peacefully July 8, 2020. Long time resident of West Palm Beach, he leaves behind his loving wife Babette, daughter Debra (husband Ed Smith), granddaughter Ashley (husband Heath Bunn), two sons Patrick and Kevin Adair and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffrey Adair and Kevin Kavanaugh. He retired from the West Palm Beach Fire Department and continued to pursue his career at the Boca Ration Fire Department until he retired a second time. Curtis loved golfing and was quite at home on the golf course. No services will be held.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
