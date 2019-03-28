MERTZ, Cynthia Ann November 11, 1939 March 21, 2019 Cynthia Ann Graham Mertz, from Palm Beach Gardens, FL died peacefully on March 21, 2019, surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Charles Whitehead. Cynthia was born in Melrose, MA on November 11, 1939. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1957. As a young girl she desired to be a nurse who took care of sick people. She obtained her nursing degree from Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. While in nursing school, she met her future husband, Curtis Mertz, on a blind date set up by mutual friends. They married on May 27, 1961, having celebrated their 50th anniversary on May 27, 2011. Curtis' career in the Marines Corps sent the couple over more than 20 years to many different bases across not only the United States but also to Japan. During this time, Cynthia's nursing career involved emergency and operating rooms, school nurse, doctor offices, and finally a dialysis nurse. A longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church, Cynthia had her hands in many different aspects of the church outreach in supporting clients at the New Day Adult Care, leading the Altar Guild, and coordinating the annual rummage sales. She was predeceased by her husband Curtis Mertz; her parents Robert and Mildred Graham; and her brother Donald Graham. Also surviving Cynthia are four nieces and three nephews in Virginia, Nebraska, as well as Ohio. In addition, a first cousin, Margie, in Texas and a multitude of God children. Her Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 555 US HWY 1, North Palm Beach, FL on March 30, 2019 at 11:00AM. Visitation will be prior at 10:00AM. Please wear purple, Cynthia's favorite color, as we celebrate her life. Burial will be at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Adult Day Care, 301 Ebbtide Drive, North Palm Beach, FL; Faith Lutheran Church, 551 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, FL; or to Trustbridge Hospice (Sunflower team). The family would like to thank Trustbridge, ComfortCare, and Charlene, Edna, and Verona who cared for her during her final days. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary