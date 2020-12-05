1/1
Cynthia B. "Cindy" Hartman
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia "Cindy" B. Hartman
Cynthia "Cindy" B. Hartman passed away November 21, 2020 following a brief illness.
She was born January 20, 1937 in Harrisburg, PA to Ralph Jeffries Byers and Georgia Wallace Byers. Cindy grew up in southern Pennsylvania and attended Penn State, before moving to Florida where she dedicated her time and attention to rearing a family.
Cindy's many interests included travel, skiing, needlepoint, bridge, and gardening. She was a voracious reader, who also loved the arts. She supported local theater, lectures, and chamber music in West Palm Beach, and through the Center for Life Enrichment (CLE) in Highlands, NC.
Cindy was predeceased by her parents, her husband William A. Hartman, her first husband Brewer Dixon, Jr., and her sister Roxanne Byers Langill.
She is survived by her daughters Constance "Connie" D. Thomas and Margaret K. Dixon, stepchildren Cynthia Hartman and Chris Hartman, siblings R.J. Byers, Jr. and Henry Byers, and grandchildren Corinne D. Thomas, and David J. Thomas IV as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
The family held a private ceremony Saturday, November 28, 2020 at The Royal Poinciana Chapel. A Celebration of her Life will be held, at the convenience of the family, later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of Palm Beach County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved