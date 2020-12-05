Cynthia "Cindy" B. Hartman
Cynthia "Cindy" B. Hartman passed away November 21, 2020 following a brief illness.
She was born January 20, 1937 in Harrisburg, PA to Ralph Jeffries Byers and Georgia Wallace Byers. Cindy grew up in southern Pennsylvania and attended Penn State, before moving to Florida where she dedicated her time and attention to rearing a family.
Cindy's many interests included travel, skiing, needlepoint, bridge, and gardening. She was a voracious reader, who also loved the arts. She supported local theater, lectures, and chamber music in West Palm Beach, and through the Center for Life Enrichment (CLE) in Highlands, NC.
Cindy was predeceased by her parents, her husband William A. Hartman, her first husband Brewer Dixon, Jr., and her sister Roxanne Byers Langill.
She is survived by her daughters Constance "Connie" D. Thomas and Margaret K. Dixon, stepchildren Cynthia Hartman and Chris Hartman, siblings R.J. Byers, Jr. and Henry Byers, and grandchildren Corinne D. Thomas, and David J. Thomas IV as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
The family held a private ceremony Saturday, November 28, 2020 at The Royal Poinciana Chapel. A Celebration of her Life will be held, at the convenience of the family, later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Hospice of Palm Beach County.