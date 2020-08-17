Bean, Cynthia



Cynthia (Cindy) Bean passed away August 15, 2020 at the Garden's Court Nursing Home in Palm Beach Gardens Florida from advanced COPD and COVID-19. She was surrounded in spirit, love and prayer by family and friends. Cindy was born February 21, 1955 to Jack and Harriet Bean (deceased in Royal Oak, MI). She grew up on Lake Angelus, MI and moved permanently to Florida to work at IBM. She is survived by brother Christopher (Patty Bean) sisters, Denise (George) Doerr and Mary (Jerry) Stalo, nephews Benjamin (Jennifer, their children Jason and Siena Bean) Samuel Bean and Christopher (Grace Stalo) and many cousins and close friends, especially Georgia McGeeney who cared for Cindy for many years, like a guardian angel. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Garden's Court and Vitas Hospice, especially Maria (her favorite nurse). Cindy loved nature, and was an animal lover, starting with the raccoon family she "adopted" as a child when she lived in Royal Oak. Our father had to convince her that they were not pets, and helped her release them into the wild. She always looked for the good and had a positive disposition every day. She will be missed, but she is finally at peace with her family in heaven. A celebration of life is planned for a future date in Singer Island Florida.



