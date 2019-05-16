|
|
ROTH, Cynthia G. Cynthia G. Roth was born on June 10, 1954 in West Palm Beach, FL, where she died on May 10, 2019. She grew up in Belle Glade, FL. Her parents were local farmer Ray R. Roth and Mary Elizabeth Hooker Roth. Following college, she lived with family in Sylva, NC. Beginning in 2014, she lived in West Palm Beach during the winter months. She was a faithful member of Lifeway Church in Sylva, NC, and Truth Point Church in West Palm Beach. She is survived by siblings Rick Roth, Susan Roth, and Christy LeCroy, nephews Mark Roth, Ryan Roth, Patrick LeCroy, Christopher LeCroy, Tyler LeCroy, and nieces Lindsay McKeen, Ashley Alexander, Katie Kehoe and Cary Swim. She was truly loved by her family. Her love for the Lord was evident in everything she did. Until We Meet Again.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 16, 2019