Cynthia L. Weeks Obituary
Weeks, Cynthia L.
Cynthia L. Weeks passed away suddenly on October 3, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida.
We will have a Celebration of Life from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, corner of US Hwy. #1 & NE 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. To view the full obituary and leave a condolence, please visit
www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019
