Cyrelle Ratzkin
1922 - 2020
Ratzkin, Cyrelle
Cyrelle Ratzkin passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 12 2020 at her home in Boynton Beach, FL, at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her greatly beloved husband Jack Ratzkin. She is survived by her nephew Thomas Prince, and his wife Debbie and their children Samantha Prince and Adam Prince; and her nephew Andrew Prince, and his wife Shelley and their children Kenneth Prince and his wife Blaire, and Brett Prince and his wife Beth and their daughter and Cyrelle's great-great-niece Maya Prince.
Cyrelle was born in Brooklyn, NY, attended James Madison High School in Brooklyn and graduated suma cum laude from New York University.
An excellent athlete, Cyrelle was a particularly good golfer and won club championships throughout her life while in Westchester County, NY, Cincinnati, OH, and Boynton Beach.
Cheerful and articulate, throughout her life Cyrelle was active in community activities and educational programs and a patron of the arts, particularly the New York Metropolitan Opera.
She will be missed.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
