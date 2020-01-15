|
|
Holmes, Dalzell E.
age 85, of West Palm Beach, Florida. passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital following an extended illness.
A retired Instructor for the Palm Beach County School District and a Licensed Minister.
Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the 5th Street Church Of God, 629 5th Street, West Palm Beach, FL. with Bishop Howard Rolle, Pastor. Friends may call on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the church mentioned above. Interment at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020