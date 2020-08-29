1/1
Dana Grace Butler
Butler, Dana Grace
Passed on July 15, 2020 at the age of 32. A native of West Palm Beach. She is survived by her parents Cathy Butler and Ron Horning, two adored children, Adara, 8, and Jacob, 2. Services will be held September 12, 2020 1:00PM at White Pines Baptist Church, Greenacres, FL. Donations instead of Flowers can be sent to her Nonprofit 'Jacob's Journey' for Abused Women, c/o Cathy Butler, PO Box 16442, West Palm Beach, FL 33416.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
